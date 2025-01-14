Lead robotics team qualifies for state

Sparta High School Robotics lead varsity team 5249 Z “Mirage” qualified for the VEX Robotics State Championship Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 11.

While competing at the Ranney School in Tinton Falls, the team took first place in the tournament skills challenge.

Skills is the portion of the competition in which each team is judged on their computer programming skills and their ability to drive their custom-designed robot for a maximum point gain.

The two scores are added together and ranked against all other robots at the competition, the state, the country and the world.

5249 Z is ranked No. 6 in New Jersey, 205th in the United States and 288th in the world of 4,352 teams.

Additionally, the team received the Amaze Award, which recognizes a consistently high-performing and competitive robot.

“5249 Z is a very tenacious team. They are not content to achieve success in only one area of the competition but rather they strive for success in every area,” said head coach Mark Meola.

“They are growing more formidable as the season progresses. They also inspire and mentor their four sister teams.”

Shannon Lloyd, co-captain of 5249-Z, said, ”Our team’s collaboration, accountability and adaptability in the moment are all crucial skills that contribute equally to our technical success.

“By reflecting on our performance, both the positive and negative, we can continue moving forward, competing at an even higher level and driving the legacy of Sparta Robotics.”

Co-captain Mahanth Chintha said, ”Personally, I believe that the Z team holds great potential. Over the years, we’ve built strong connections and have grown together. I believe that our nuanced technical knowledge and years of experience will allow us to deliver outstanding results this year.”

Other members of the team are Liam Askin, Yahet Ferrer, Michael Ginsberg, Leah Andrini, Juliet Amiel and Josh Garces.