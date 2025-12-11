Library highlights free access to consumer reports

The Sussex County Library System will offer free access to Consumer Reports in both digital and print formats this month.

Library cardholders can log in from home through the SCLS website to use the full Consumer Reports digital database, which includes ratings and recommendations on technology, cars, home appliances, health products and more. Visitors can also browse the online database using public computers at any branch.

Print copies of current and past Consumer Reports magazines, along with special buying guides, are available through the SCLS catalog.

SCLS officials said the system remains committed to providing reliable information and trusted resources to help patrons make informed purchasing decisions. Library cards are available to anyone living, working or attending school in Sussex County, except Sparta.

For more information on Consumer Reports or other resources, visit a local branch or browse the library’s online offerings at sussexcountylibrary.org/databases.