‘Little Shop of Horrors’ onstage next week

Sparta High School will present its spring musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” from Friday, March 14 to Sunday, March 16.

The dark comedy is filled with catchy tunes, quirky characters and a bit of horror. It tells the story of Seymour Krelborn, a down-on-his-luck florist who stumbles on a mysterious plant that promises to change his life. However, the plant has a sinister secret.

The show is directed by faculty members Angela DeLuccia, Paige Lucas, Lisa Tafuri, Laura Lopez, Andrew Lopez, Emily Scott and Joe Lombardo.

The cast includes Caiden Loyer as Seymour Krelborn, Jenna Flake as Audrey, Logan Scarpa as Audrey II, Lynnessa Marrow as Ronnette, Julianne Handzus as Chiffon, Sabrina Smith as Crystal and Jake Hamilton as Mr. Mushnik.

Also is the cast are Hana Kachersky as Customer, Michael Iudica as Interviewer/Patrick Martin, AJ Slee as Orin Scrivello, Hayden Denmead as Mr. Bernstein, Kaitlyn Kayser as Mrs. Luce and Thomas Fossett as Snip.

The shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the high school, 70 W. Mountain Road.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. They may be purchased online only at cur8.com/23455/project/129039