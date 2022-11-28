Local chiropractor offers free exams and massages with donation to Father John’s Animal House

Chiropractic Doctor M. Helena Takacs, of Vitality Health Center in Lafayette, N.J. raised $472 in donations for Father John’s Animal House this fall. In exchange for donations to the shelter, Takacs donated massages and pain consultations to Sussex County residents.

Due to the fundraiser’s success, Takacs is extending the offer of a pressure point massage, pain consultation or examination, up to a $250 value, in exchange for a minimum donation of $49 to Father John’s Animal House.

“We love going out into the community and meeting local residents who support the mission at Father John’s Animal House,” said Takacs. “They are a stellar example of how to provide a safe, caring and healthy environment for animal adoption services.”

To take part in the fundraiser, call Vitality Health Center to let staff know you would like to participate, and schedule an appointment. A check made out to Father John’s Animal House will be due at the time of the donated service.