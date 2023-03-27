Main Street Bridge work expected to begin

Work on the Main Street Bridge is expected to begin about Monday, March 27, Sparta police said.

The road will be closed for relocation of the Newton water main, which will take until April 30.

Relocation of overhead utilities will be done in May, June and July. The road will be open doing that time.

Reconstruction of the bridge is expected to start Aug. 1 and continue through the end of the year. The road will be closed during that work.

Main Street will be closed from Town Center to Glen Road, and a detour will be in place. The detour will be Town Center to Route 517 to Main Street.

All businesses and Town Hall will be accessible even when the road is closed, police said.