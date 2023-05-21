‘Mary Poppins’ to be performed today in Sparta

The Pope John Middle School Players will present “Mary Poppins” at 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21 at Reverend George A. Brown Memorial School, 294 S. Sparta Ave., Sparta.

Since January, the PJMS Players have been practicing and preparing for the musical.

Based on the classic film, the plot of the show focuses on Jane and Michael, the children of a wealthy English family, who have a new nanny, the magical Mary Poppins.

Deborah O’Brian, director of the PJMS Players, has worked on multiple productions with the group, including “Annie,” “Aladdin” and “Fiddler on the Roof.”

With “Mary Poppins,” the students have been working hard to make a faithful retelling of the story, she said. “ ‘Mary Poppins’ is one of those productions that almost everyone knows and loves. The cast and I are excited to bring this story to life.”

Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. They also may be purchased in advance by emailing katie.elvin@yahoo.com