McMichael joins Sparta school board

The Sparta Township Public School Board of Education on Nov. 15 appointed Leigh McMichael to fill the seat recently vacated by former Board of Education member Kimberly Bragg.

Her appointment was passed by a 7-0. Board of Education President Craig Palleschi was absent.

Bragg’s term was set to expire on Dec. 31, and McMichael will be serve the end of that term before being sworn in for a full three-year term at the school board’s reorganizational meeting on Jan. 5, 2023.

She was elected with Kurt Morris and Lauren Collier to full three-year terms on the school board. Three others were elected to fill shorter unexpired terms.

Jennifer Miller, who did not win election to a full term welcomed Collier to the Board of Education.

“I was sitting in your seat only a few short months ago, and it felt weird to be part of the meeting so quickly,” Miller said. “But you’re you seem to be a natural. And so, congratulations.”