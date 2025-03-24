ABOUT

Female dog. About 3 years old. 45 pounds.

Sparta

CHARACTERISTICS

This pretty girl was surrendered (to her vet) when her owner was too sick to care for her anymore.

Mary gets along well with other dogs, but she will chase cats and livestock.

Mary loves children. She is a very loving girl.

Please help Mary find the loving home she deserves.

COAT LENGTH

Short.

HEALTH

Mary has had vitiligo (pigment loss) on her nose since she was a puppy. It is not contagious.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

Children and other dogs.

ADOPT MARY

One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)

P.O. Box 248

Sparta, NJ 07871

973-810-2853

oscaranimalrescue.org