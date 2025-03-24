ABOUT
Female dog. About 3 years old. 45 pounds.
Sparta
CHARACTERISTICS
This pretty girl was surrendered (to her vet) when her owner was too sick to care for her anymore.
Mary gets along well with other dogs, but she will chase cats and livestock.
Mary loves children. She is a very loving girl.
Please help Mary find the loving home she deserves.
COAT LENGTH
Short.
HEALTH
Mary has had vitiligo (pigment loss) on her nose since she was a puppy. It is not contagious.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
Children and other dogs.
ADOPT MARY
One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)
P.O. Box 248
Sparta, NJ 07871
973-810-2853
oscaranimalrescue.org