Meet Sarge

ABOUT

Male dog. About 4 years old and 66 pounds.

Sparta

CHARACTERISTICS

Sarge is a happy boy who has the softest ears and the most beautiful eyes.

He was surrendered after two years when he grabbed a child’s hand while the child was playing basketball, causing the hand to be bruised (but there was no broken skin). It is very possible that he went for the ball and accidently got the hand instead. There were never any incidents before this event.

Just to be safe, a home without young children is preferred (teenagers should be OK).

Sarge is good with other dogs, having lived with four other dogs for the past several years. We do not know what he thinks of cats.

He is very playful and he responds well to treats for training.

Please help Sarge find the loving home he deserves..

COAT LENGTH

Short.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

adults, teenagers and other dogs.

ADOPT SARGE

One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)

P.O. Box 248

Sparta, NJ 07871

973-810-2853

oscaranimalrescue.org