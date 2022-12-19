Meet Sparta’s winning wrap artist

It’s a wrap: Sparta Independent readers voted and chose Isabeau’s wintery walrus and penguin design as the 2022 Wrapping Paper Contest winner. Check out the centerspead of last week’s paper, where it was printed as wrapping paper to be used throughout Sparta this holiday season.

Many thanks to our sponsors for making this contest possible: Pezzo Pizza, Performance Pediatrics, Newton-Sparta Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics, Sparta Books, Hilltop Country Day School, and Thai Na Khon Restaurant.

Sparta Independent reached out to let Isabeau know she won the contest, and ask a few questions about her holiday design:

What was your reaction when you won?

I was excited when my teacher told me.

What is your favorite thing to draw?

I like to draw cats because they are cute.

What are you most excited about for this holiday season?

Christmas, because I get to open presents!

What did you ask for Christmas?

A stuffed kitten.

What is your favorite holiday movie?

“Christmas Chronicles 2”

Have you gone sledding yet?

No, I haven’t done any sledding yet. I plan on it if it snows again.

Do you plan on using your wrapping paper for a special gift?

No, I’m going to put it on my refrigerator!