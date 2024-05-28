Home
Home
News
Local News
Memorial Day Parade
Nancy Madacsi
Sparta
/
28 May 2024
SMP1 Cub Scouts march in the Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27 in Sparta. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
SMP2 The Blue Knights lead the Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27 in Sparta. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
SM3 George Poosikian is grand marshal of the parade.
SM4 Members of the Huskies softball team march in the parade.
SMP5 Leo and Asher McCarney wait for the parade to begin.
SMP6 Scouts at the Memorial Day ceremony at Dykstra Park.
SMP7 A police officer places a wreath during the ceremony.
SMP8 Girls hold flags during the ceremony.
SMP9 Rudy Beckmann prepares burgers at the lunch hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7248.
Police officers march near the beginning of the parade.
Members of the Ski Hawks competitive water-skiing team ride in the parade.
Members of the Sparta Fire Department march in the parade.
The Sparta High School Marching Spartans take part in the parade.
Councilman Daniel Chiariello hands out flags to the parade watchers.
Lake Mohawk trustees ride in the parade.
A Lake Mohawk trustee and her dogs ride in the parade.
Softball team members ride in the parade.
Members of the Sparta Woman’s Club march in the parade.
Members of the Sparta Historical Society march in the parade.
Cub Scouts march in the parade.
Councilwoman Christine Quinn hands flags to the parade watchers.
Students of Perfect Pointe Performing Arts Studio march in the parade.
Parade participants at the ceremony.
Band members and a Blue Knight at the ceremony.
Wreaths are placed during the ceremony.
Cub Scouts listen during the ceremony at Dykstra Park.
Peter D’Alessio handles the deep fryer.
Waiting for the parade to begin are Chris, Stephanie and Nicole Brady and Colby, Carolyn and Tanner Aspinall.
Members of the Sparta High School Marching Spartans relax before the parade.
Girl Scouts Briana Danes, Ashly Dans and Nola Julliana.
