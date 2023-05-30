Memorial Day parade draws crowd

It was a picture perfect day for the Memorial Day parade, sponsored by the Sparta Veterans of Foreign Wars, on Monday, May 29.

The parade made its way down East Shore Trail, with most of the crowd gathering at White Deer Plaza to watch, cheer and fill their bags with candy that parade participants threw.

Spectators filled the plaza early, dressed in red, white and blue, to be a part of the tradition. Both visitors and longtime residents joined in the festivities.

Debbie Nicholson, who has lived in Sparta “my whole life,” was there with her grandson, Hudson, 2, of Texas.

Carly Beelaert and her children, also from Texas, were visiting her mother-in-law, Judy Beelaert of Sparta. The visitors were very proud of Judy. As they posed for a picture, Carly said, “She started the German Christmas Market,” another long-standing tradition in town.

The parade was led by the Sparta Chapter of the Blue Knights, a law enforcement motorcycle club. They were followed by the 33rd New Jersey Volunteer Infantry Regiment, a group of Civil War re-enactors.

The re-enactors got everyone’s attention when they shot their muskets in the air. With that, the crowd was ready to start clapping, waving and cheering as the parade marched through White Deer Plaza.

The parade included many veterans, who handed out flags amid cheers of gratitude. It also included many township organizations, Scout troops and sports teams.

The Sparta Volunteer Ambulance Squad marched as did the Sparta High School Marching Band.

Three Sparta fire engines trailed the others to signal the parade coming to a close. It ended at Nicholson Pavilion in Dysktra Park.