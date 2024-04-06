Middle school robotics team going to world championship

Three teams in the Sparta Middle School robotics program made it to the finals of the state competition and one is going on to the 2024 VEX Robotics World Championship.

That team, with three returning members from last year, placed second in states and won the Design Award, which qualified them for the world competition.

This is the program’s second year competing.

Last year, five student groups competed for the first time in the VEX IQ Robotics season. Two teams made it to states and one team advanced to the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas.

This year’s team is asking for donations to help fund their trip to the world championships.

For information and to donate, go online to www.gofundme.com/f/sparta-middle-school-robotics-world-championship?utm_campaign=p_cp%20fundraiser-sidebar&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&fbclid=IwAR0rfjdfaY3ODlFH3AAFRvivnav_RLe8lNk32Qgz87y1s7Lmgl2uoYk3buM_aem_AUQe3KULgv3YlwbYc9ypbkYVIpE5ShxJepsydptvUulCgaOpXF2_dOgBuFI3zNr2KXJ08_-coghBL0CQuV9cgFcm