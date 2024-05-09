Mining museum chief to talk tonight

The Sparta Historical Society will host a program on mining at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at the Sparta Presbyterian Church hall, 32 Main St.

It will open with a short presentation on Sussex County mining history followed by a talk by William Kroth, executive director of the Sterling Hill Mining Museum.

He will speak about Sterling Hill Mine’s history and importance to Sussex County as well as about the transition to a museum and its current status as an educational foundation. He also will discuss Franklinite, which has been named the state mineral.

Light refreshments will be served.

Members are admitted for free. The cost is $10 for nonmembers; students with ID are admitted for free.

The Sparta Historical Society is located at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. (Route 517, use Middle School Driveway).

The spring exhibition, called “Metal: From Earth to Form & Fashion,”. will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 12 and every second and fourth Sunday through July 28. A talk is planned at 2 p.m. those days.

For information or group reservations, call 973-726-0883 or send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey Historical Commission through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.