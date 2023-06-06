Monogram Dinner celebrates Sparta High School athletes

The Spartan Club, Sparta High School’s first Booster Club, continued a decades-long tradition by hosting the 54th annual Monogram Dinner on May 23 at Perona Farms in Andover.

The dinner honored 94 senior varsity athletes, with a total of 277 students, parents, coaches and sponsors in attendance.

The night is such a longstanding tradition that many 2023 athletes attended with parents who had been honored at their own Monogram Dinner when they were in high school.

The Monogram Dinner was born in 1969, when a handful of parents wanted to find a way to honor the Sparta High School athletes at the end of the school year.

Maureen Longo, secretary to the high school athletic director, said that in the dinner’s early days, Sussex County Interscholastic League (SCIL) championship teams would be given plaques with a team photo and roster.

The event evolved as the school grew. “There were nowhere near the amount of sports that there are now so it is impossible for the Spartan Club to continue that tradition,” she said.

Today, the dinner honors all senior varsity athletes with awards and scholarships given out by each team.

In addition to scholarships awarded by all 22 varsity sports teams at the high school, the night culminated with the presentation of three prestigious awards.

Mason Munier, a varsity basketball and softball player, was recognized with the Billy Reilly Award, which is given to a student athlete who embodies both athleticism and leadership.

Finn Mell, a varsity football, basketball and volleyball player, was recognized as the 2023 Outstanding Male Athlete.

Brynn McCurry, a varsity volleyball, basketball, track and softball player, was recognized as the 2023 Outstanding Female Athlete.

Each of the students expressed pride and excitement in winning their awards.

“It felt amazing winning the most outstanding athlete,” Mell said, “I really didn’t expect to get it and was surprised when they called my name.”

The students also said they were honored to have been chosen and grateful to both Sparta High School and the community at large for their success.

“It’s amazing to be a part of multiple successful sports teams and see how it brings the school and community together,” said Munier.

She described her time as an athlete at Sparta as an “unforgettable experience” that helped her grow as more than an athlete. “My teammates and coaches helped shape me into the person I am today.”

Mell has treasured the relationships he has made as an athlete, saying that during his time at Sparta High School, he has been able to meet “so many new people and build relationships with wonderful coaches.”

McCurry echoed Munier and Mell’s feelings about the school and town, recalling how “the community rallied behind us, attended our games, provided encouragement” throughout her four years as a player at Sparta High School.

The support of people beyond the walls of the school “motivated the team to play our best,” she said, adding, “Sparta fans truly are the best.”

Students were not the only ones honored at the Monogram Dinner.

Longtime coaches Cathy Willie (girls basketball) and Sam Slobodzian (baseball) were recognized for their years of dedication to their respective teams.

Both coaches spoke of their love of the sport, the players and Sparta High School.

This love of competition and camaraderie was something all the athletes at the Monogram Dinner shared.

“I love being a three-sport athlete. If Sparta didn’t have a volleyball team, I’m sure I’d be out there playing another sport,” Mell said.

Slobodzian shared Mell’s enthusiasm when he gave a speech to the dinner guests.

He told the students that he wished for them to have the same positive experience in their lives that he has had working at Sparta High School.

“When you’re choosing your profession, find the one thing you love, and if they pay you, that’s a bonus,” he said.

He closed by telling the Sparta High School Class of 2023 athletes, “For me, Sparta checked all the boxes.”