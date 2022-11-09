x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Morris, Collier re-elected to Sparta school board

| 09 Nov 2022 | 12:15
    Morris, Collier re-elected to Sparta school board
Three-Year Term
Gregory Rosenfeld 1,153
Kurt Morris 3,432
Lauren Collier 3,441
Leigh McMichael 2,949
Niamh Grano 1,230
Jennifer Miller 1,349
Patrick McKernan 1,228
Kaitlin Gagnon 2,356
Jen Grana 2,415
Jessica Nelson 2,120
One-Year Term
Carlos “Luke” Mohammed 998
Christina “Longo” Keiling 3,763
Walter Knapp 3,817
LeeAnne Pitzer 3,771
Davina Daura 2,742
Dana Gulino 2,870
Tammy Mongon 2,707