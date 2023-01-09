Morris, McMichael to lead school board

Sparta Board of Education members Kurt Morris and Leigh McMichael were elected president and vice president, respectively, at the board’s annual reorganization meeting Jan. 5.

Morris, who was elected unanimously, replaces Craig Palleschi, who was president in 2022.

McMichael won the second leadership post in a 6-3 vote over Wendy Selander. She replaces Niamh Grano.

Six board members were sworn in for new terms.

Morris was re-elected and Lauren Collier and McMichael were elected to full three-year terms Nov. 8.

Collier joined the board in 2021 to complete an unfinished term, and McMichael joined it in late December after the resignation of Kim Bragg.

Walter Knapp, LeeAnne Pitzer Knapp and Christina Keiling were elected to one-year unfinished terms.