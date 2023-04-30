Music fundraiser today to support Sparta Responsible Development

The Sparta Responsible Development (SRD) community group will host a fundraiser from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at The Lounge at Factory Records, 158 W. Clinton St., Dover.

Musicians will volunteer their time and talent to perform.

Factory Records is a vintage music store nestled in a 1938 picture-frame factory. It has a massive selection of pre-owned and new press albums.

Seating is limited. Tickets are $55. Register online at https://www.spartaresponsibledevelopment.org/events/

“We are delighted to work with our neighbors and friends on an event that gives us the opportunity to come together, enjoy the talents of generous folks in our community, and raise funds to protect our quality of life and sensitive environmental resources from inappropriate and out-of-scale development,” said Anand Dash, president of SRD.

The grassroots organization was formed under the threat of a developer’s application for two mega warehouses at 33 Demarest Road. Its mission is to join together concerned citizens to encourage and advocate for responsible development. SRD is fiscally sponsored by the New Jersey Highlands Coalition, a nonprofit protecting the New Jersey Highlands.

The warehouse developer has indicated that it is revising its plans for future submission. SRD is talking to experts about providing testimony when the application is heard by the Planning Board. A lawsuit challenging the proposal is pending in appellate court.

For information, go online to www.spartaresponsibledevelopment.org