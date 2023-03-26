Musical Easter services planned at Sparta United Methodist Church

Easter services at Sparta United Methodist Church will feature a cast of talented musicians along with the church choir.

They are scheduled at 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9.

The public is invited.

The church’s new music director, Bonnie Pomeroy, has put together a wide range of musicians to celebrate Easter: Pastor Steve Bechtold on electric bass, Cullen Kempson on drums, Tom Darnsteadt on congas, Roger Bryson on tenor/alto saxophone, Kris Lamb on flute, Joe Romano on trumpet, Pomeroy on piano/electric piano and Yvonne Roux, director of the four-octave Bell Choir.

Romano’s performing experience spans styles as varied as salsa, rock, classical, big band, R&B and funk. As a professional trumpet player and a member of The Chops Horn Section, he has performed on numerous live performances, television shows and recording sessions, including with Frankie Negron, Ray de la Paz, James Taylor, Gloria Gaynor, the Temptations, Tavares, Chaka Khan, Stephanie Mills, Michael McDonald, Ray Chew, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys.

Bryson has been teaching concert and jazz bands for 23 years. As a performer, he has toured with Chubby Checker and has backed up many in the oldies circuit, including Frankie Valli, Martha Reeves, Bobby Rydel and Little Anthony & The Imperials. He has performed at Radio City Music Hall, the House of Blues in Chicago, the Houston Summit, the Stone Pony and Nassau Coliseum. He also has recorded for television, including his solo projects.

Lamb’s musical interests include early, classical and world music using an assortment of historical, traditional and modern flutes. She performs with the Early Music Players of New Jersey, the Dolce Trio, Idyllwood, Chester Baroque and the Eclectic Consort. She has appeared on a variety of musical recordings and uses her gift of music to support worthy causes.