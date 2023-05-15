N.J. bats are topic of talk Friday

Melissa Ingala will be the guest speaker at the Sussex County Bird Club meeting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19.

She will speak about “Getting to Know New Jersey Bats.”

Ingala is an assistant professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University who has been studying bats since 2014. She previously worked on White Nose Syndrome in New York state bats and now studies the gut microbiomes of bats in Central and South America.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at the Sparta Ambulance Squad building, 14 Sparta Ave., as well as online. To obtain the link, send email to info@sussexcountybirdclub.org

The doors will open at 7:15 p.m. Refreshments will be served.