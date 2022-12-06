N.J. bear hunt back on

Hunters who were disappointed last week when a judge halted the bear hunt scheduled to begin Monday, Dec. 5, cheer up.

The hunt was set to begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 after the state Superior Court’s Appellate Division dissolved a temporary stay issued by a Superior Court judge on Nov. 30. It was granted in a lawsuit filed by the Animal Protection League of New Jersey against the state Fish and Game Council.

Two weeks earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy gave the go-ahead to the state hunt because of concerns that the growing bear population threatened public safety.

Reports of nuisance bears and bears causing damage more than tripled between January through October, compared with the same period in 2021, according to figures from the state.

The hunting season will continue through 30 minutes after sunset Saturday, Dec. 10.

If harvest objectives are not met, the season will be extended from Wednesday, Dec, 14 through Saturday, Dec. 17.

Hunters must check all bears harvested at a mandatory bear check station. Check stations will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and from noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 7-10.

Hunters must surrender the black bear transportation tag and will be issued a legal possession seal. Bear checks are not available through the automated system.

When field dressing a black bear, hunters are instructed to leave the sex organs intact, attached to the body. A harvested black bear may be quartered and brought out of the field in sections.

Hunters may not attempt to take or kill a black bear weighing less than 75 pounds live weight or less than 50 pounds dressed.

They also may not attempt to take or kill an adult black bear that is in the presence of a cub or cubs weighing less than 75 pounds.

They are forbidden to take or kill a black bear or have a loaded weapon within 300 feet of a baited area when hunting bears.