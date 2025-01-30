Nature photos on display

The Sparta Camera Club has been invited to exhibit its members’ photographs in the Wayrick Wildlife Art Gallery at the Schermann Hoffmann Wildlife Sanctuary in Bernardsville.

The title of the exhibit is “Country & Nature Photos by New Jersey Photographers.” It continues to April 26.

Admission is free.

Photos include landscapes from around the world, photos of birds and wildlife from New Jersey and other areas, and scenic shots of rural New Jersey.

The photographers will answer questions about their work at an opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the gallery, 11 Hardscrabble Road, Bernardsville.

Light food and beverages will be served.

For information, go online to njaudubon.org/event/sparta-camera-club-artists-reception-and-exhibit-open-at-scherman-hoffman/