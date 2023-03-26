Neighbors Helping Neighbors launches Saturday

Neighbors Helping Neighbors (NHN) will launch its new club in Sparta on Saturday, April 1.

The group of volunteers provides information about resources to assist residents in need of yard work, transportation, legal services, companionship and more.

Residents are not required to be a certain age to receive information and assistance.

The group will hold a bingo event for adults from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Mohawk Room of Lake Mohawk Country Club, 21 The Boardwalk.

The event is free. No prizes, but there will be refreshments, handouts and short information sessions to let people know what is available to them.

RSVP by email to neighbors@lakemohawkcountryclub.com or call 973-729-6156 ext. 110.