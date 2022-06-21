New baseball, multi-purpose fields coming to White Lake Fields

The Sparta Township Council on June 14 introduced a bond ordinance to put a new baseball field and multi-purpose fields into White Lake Fields.

The ordinance, which was voted in unanimously, authorizes a total appropriation of $2.1 million; it authorizes $1.8 million in bonds and notes that it will have a useful life of 15 years. The ordinance requires a $300,000 down payment, which will come from the township’s Open Space Fund.

The second reading and public hearing on the ordinance is scheduled for July 12.

Township Manager Neil Spidaletto said the project is part of a long-term plan that was put together by senior members of the Sparta Township Recreation Department.

He also said that while baseball and softball players will benefit most from the one field, it will also serve other sports, such as soccer and lacrosse.

White Lake Fields park was purchased with Open Space Funds in 2021.