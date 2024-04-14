New exhibit highlights metals

The Sparta Historical Society will present its spring exhibit, “Metal: From Earth to Form and Fashion,” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14 at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum.

Admission is free, and there will be a talk at 2 p.m.

The exhibit focuses on the science, artistic endeavors and history of metal. The metals displayed are aluminum, copper, iron, lead, silver, tin and zinc and the alloys, or combination of two metals, of brass, pewter and steel.

Ore samples are included as well as the products manufactured from their extractions, such as toys, musical instruments, jewelry and functional household objects.

The exhibit will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on second and fourth Sundays through July 28. For group reservations, call 973-726-0883.

Since the museum opened in September 2014, the Van Kirk Homestead has assembled a diverse selection of artifacts, some which have never been displayed before.

In addition to the new exhibit, the museum’s first floor will be open to visitors with its updated permanent exhibits. They include the “Edison Revisited” gallery on the first floor; the original colonial kitchen, restored in 2019; and the mining history gallery.

The Sparta Historical Society is located at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. (Route 517, use Middle School Driveway).

For information, sent email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com or go online to www.vankirkmuseum.org

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey Historical Commission through the County History Partnership Program as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.