New museum exhibit opens Sunday

The Sparta Historical Society’s fall exhibit “New Jersey’s First Peoples: Lenni-Lenape Life 1600-1780AD” will open Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum.

The museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. All are invited to attend a talk about the exhibit at 2 p.m. Admission is free.

The exhibit showcases the life and culture of many thousands of Native Americans called the Lenni-Lenape, who lived in Lenapehoking, which included New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware.

The exhibit, on loan from local archaeologist and scholar John Kraft, explores the Lenni-Lenape social customs, religion, family life, hunting, agriculture, healing practices and more.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, Sparta Historical Society board trustee and photographer Nancy Madacsi will discuss the history and stories behind the various eating establishments of Sussex County.

Her talk is at 7 p.m. at the Sparta Presbyterian Church Hall, 32 Main St.

Light refreshments will be served. Members may attend for free; the cost is $10 for nonmembers.

The Sparta Historical Society is located at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. (Route 517, use Middle School Drive way), Sparta.

For information, send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com

The fall exhibit will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of each month through Dec. 10. For group reservations, call 973-726-0883.