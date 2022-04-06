North Jersey drive-thru donation site supports the people of Ukraine

Fair Lawn, NJ. The locally organized Fair Lawn Help Ukraine drive-thru donation drop-off site is helping get the people of Ukraine the critical goods they need during Russia’s horrifying invasion. The event filled dozens of boxes with everything from jackets, boots, and gloves, to shampoo, diapers, and sleeping bags. It was organized by Fair Lawn Councilwoman Gail Rottenstrich and members of the community, working with the Ukrainian Orthodox Holy Ascension Cathedral. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5), who was on hand, said “For every Ukrainian stuck amid Russia’s harrowing invasion, know that our Jersey community stands with you always.”