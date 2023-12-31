Officials to take oaths this week

New members of the Sparta Board of Education will be sworn in at the annual reorganization meeting Thursday, Jan. 4.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Mohawk Avenue School, 18 Mohawk Ave.

Kaitlin Gagnon, Jennifer “Lonsky” Grana and Chad Wood were elected to the board Nov. 7. They will replace Christina “Longo” Keiling and LeeAnne Pitzer, both of whom sought re-election, and Walter Knapp, who did not run again.

The Sparta Township Council also will hold its reorganization meeting Jan. 4. It is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the municipal building, 65 Main St.

None of the council members were up for election last fall. However, they will vote on a new mayor and deputy mayor at the meeting Jan. 4. Those officials will serve one-year terms.