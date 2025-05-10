Older Americans event will be Friday

The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services will recognize older Americans during the annual Older Americans Month Celebration.

An event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 16 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds Agriculture Pavilion, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

It will include information, education, comradery and entertainment.

The theme is “Flip the Script on Aging,” which focuses on transforming how society perceives, talks about and approaches aging. It encourages individuals and communities to challenge stereotypes and dispel misconceptions.

Space is limited so pre-paid registration is required. The nonrefundable fee is $8 per person.

Registrations received after May 9 will be $12 per person.

Checks should be made payable to Senior Services Trust Fund and submitted to Sussex County Division of Senior Services, One Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860.

For information, call the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555, ext. 1277 or send email to seniorservices@sussex.nj.us