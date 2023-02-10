x
One-woman show highlights Girl Scouts founder

SPARTA. Historical society celebrates Women’s History Month with a performance March 16.

Sparta /
| 10 Feb 2023 | 04:40
    Actor Carol Simon Levin is dressed as Juliette Low, founder of the Girl Scouts. (Photo provided)
The Sparta Historical Society will sponsor a performance by Carol Simon Levin of her one-woman show “Crazy Daisy -Juliette Low, Intrepid Founder of the Girl Scouts.”

While she impersonates Low, Levin will tell how an impulsive, nearly deaf, eccentric, fun-loving trans-Atlantic socialite founded an inclusive movement that has empowered millions of girls worldwide.

The performance, on Thursday, March 16, is during National Girl Scout Week.

The show will be at 7 p.m. at Sparta Presbyterian Church, 32 Main St., followed by refreshments. Those attending will have a chance to ask questions about Low.

The cost is $10 for nonmembers. Members are free.

The Sparta Historical Society is at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. (Route 517), Sparta.

The museum will open Sunday, April 23 with a spring exhibition called “Discover the ART in SpARTa.”

It will be open every second and fourth Sunday through Dec. 12 from 1- to 4 p.m. with a talk at 2 p.m. For information or group reservations, call 973-726-0883 or send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey Council of the Arts through the County Art Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.