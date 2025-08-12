Online forum tonight on school referendum

An online forum about the Sept. 16 bond referendum to finance improvements of Sparta public schools will held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Residents may submit questions in advance online at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeqAFcrxcnH-A4GThzXEhL3BhcNHIoDwvPRA_5vVsGD1tr9MQ/viewform

To join the online forum Tuesday, go to us06web.zoom.us/j/83506492066#success

For information about the referendum, go to sites.google.com/sparta.org/vote/home

The district also will hold an in-person forum about the Sept. 9 to provide information on the referendum.

District officials have said the referendum would fund improvements in all five schools, including an addition with 20 classrooms and a large gym at Alpine Elementary School to relieve overcrowding there.