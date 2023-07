Sparta Recreation is sponsoring a free movie under the stars Friday, July 7 in Dykstra Park.

The 2021 movie “Luca” will be shown at dusk. It is an animated feature set in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera that tells a coming-of-age story about a young boy’s unforgettable summer.

The park opens at 7 p.m. and a DJ will play music before the show.

There will be stickers, glow sticks and fresh popcorn.

No registration required. For information, call 973-729-2383.