Parents express disapproval during Sparta teacher’s tenure debate

Conversation continued on May 26 about Sparta Public Schools’ supervisor of social studies and world languages and ESL Scott Kercher after he was not approved for tenure by the Board of Education on April 28.

Kercher needed a majority of the nine-member board to be granted tenure, but he only received three positive votes: Vice President Niamh Grano, school board member Vanessa Serrano, and President Craig Palleschi. Board of Education members Kim Bragg, Kurt Morris and Wendy Selander voted “no.” School board member Lauren Collier abstained.

Board of Education member Patrick McKernan was absent, and one seat was vacant at the time. Jennifer Miller was sworn in as the ninth school board member earlier in the meeting.

Two parents on April 28 accused Kercher and other chaperones on a model UN trip in January 2020 of shirking “their obligation to safeguard our children and left to have dinner elsewhere in Boston.” They added, “During their absence, our daughter and several other children were physically and sexually assaulted at the dance. One child required medical attention. Mr. Kercher didn’t intervene because Mr. Kercher didn’t know.”

Tina Johnson, a special education teacher at Sparta Township High School and one of the chaperones on the 2020 Model UN Trip, said they had dinner at a small sandwich shop in the hotel, directly across from the dance venue.

“We picked this location so that we would be in close proximity to the dance and students,” Johnson said. “Only Model UN staff are allowed to be present at and chaperone the dance. School chaperones are not permitted to attend.”

Johnson said after they ate, Kercher went back to the dance to check on the students and she and another chaperone found a Sparta student in the hallway who said the dance was overcrowded and there was a situation with a few students.

“Some female students on the trip said the dance floor was crowded and they expressed their concerns about their treatment at the dance,” Johnson said.

She said Kercher acted quickly, contacting Harvard University administration and medical staff and school officials such as then-Superintendent Michael Rossi, then-Superintendent Patrick McQueeney and then-Sparta Township High School Principal Ronnie Spring.

The parents who spoke against Kercher in April accused him of telling students not to call their parents.

“At no point were students told not to call parents or guardians,” Johnson said. “They were told not post on social media due to privacy issues.”

School psychologist Susan Lorentz said she was one of several staff members and administrators that were present when students returned from the trip.

“We were there to greet and follow with the parents, the students and staff to provide any additional support upon their return should it have been necessary,” she said.

No action was taken regarding Kercher at the meeting.