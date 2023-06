Sparta Elks Lodge #2356 is organizing a community parade to celebrate Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4.

The parade is expected to start at 11 a.m. Participants will line up at 9:30 a.m. on East Shore Trail.

Those interested in being in the parade are asked to fill out a form and return it to the Elks no later than Friday, June 23.

For information, call (973) 726-0169 or send email to spartaelks2356@hotmail.com

Awards will be presented after the parade at Dykstra Park.