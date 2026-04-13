Partnership transforms Native American collection into research, education resource

A collaborative effort between the Sterling Hill Mining Museum and Sussex County Community College is turning a private collection of Native American artifacts into a comprehensive archaeological resource aimed at education, research and public understanding.

The initiative began in November 2024 when Everett Conklin, a special education teacher and avocational archaeologist, was invited to review a collection of arrowheads and stone tools housed at the museum. What started as a simple identification project quickly expanded into a multidisciplinary collaboration involving archaeologists, former college professors and students.

Conklin enlisted experts including flintknapper Darryl Daum and archaeologist Bill Sandy, along with former SCCC professors Jim Kotcho and Dr. Tony Balzano, who incorporated students into the project. Together, the team has cataloged artifacts, verified historical records and developed a more accurate system for identifying and contextualizing items.

The artifacts were originally collected over three decades by brothers Bill and Bruce Bihn, who documented their findings throughout the Wallkill Valley while avoiding excavation in respect of cultural sites. Researchers said their detailed records have proven critical in validating the collection’s historical significance.

Project leaders plan to redesign the museum’s archaeological display, reducing the number of items shown while emphasizing cultural context and chronology. The goal is to help visitors better understand the region’s early inhabitants and the evolution of tool-making practices.

The partnership also serves as a hands-on learning opportunity for SCCC students, who are gaining experience in artifact preservation, analysis and interpretation. Plans are underway to create a credit-bearing program tied to the work, with potential connections to fields such as geology, chemistry and anthropology.

Researchers are also using advanced technology, including X-ray fluorescence, to trace the origins of stone tools and reconstruct patterns of early life in the region. Experts say the collection is particularly valuable because relatively little archaeological work has been conducted in the Wallkill Valley compared with other areas of New Jersey.

“I’ve learned so much about geological formations and stone materials,” said Karen Nelson, an SCCC student and retired medical technology professional with both bachelor’s and master’s degrees. “I came back to school out of curiosity, and now I plan to continue taking classes at SCCC.”