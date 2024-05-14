Pass It Along’s Triathlon will be July 27

Pass It Along, a nonprofit organization that helps build confident, resilient and compassionate young people, will hold a triathlon on July 27.

The event takes place at the privately owned lake community of Lake Mohawk Country Club in Sparta.

The swim portion will be in the lake, which is patrolled by more than 30 lifeguards in boats, kayaks and/or paddle boards. The bike course, which has several hills, goes through the residential countryside of Sparta, Byram and Andover. The run, mostly flat, is along the eastern shore of Lake Mohawk.

Participants must be age 14 or older. All participants younger than 18 must mail a signed USAT waiver to Pass It Along, 75 Route 15, Unit 62, Lafayette, NJ 07848 with the signature of a parent/legal guardian.

Participants may register as an individual or as a relay team. The cost for individuals is $105 and for relay team members is $145.

Discounts are available to members of the Lake Mohawk Country Club.

Online registration closes July 23 or when 350 entries are filled. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Sparta/PassItAlong