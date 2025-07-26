Pass it Along Triathlon is today

Pass it Along’s annual Triathlon will be held Saturday, July 26 at the Lake Mohawk Country Club (LMCC) in Sparta.

It is open to beginners and intermediate/advanced athletes.

Participants may register as an individual or as a relay team.

The swim portion of the event takes place in the lake, which is patrolled by more 30 lifeguards in boats, kayaks and/or paddle boards.

The bike course has several hills and goes through the residential countryside of Sparta, Byram and Andover.

The run, mostly flat, is along the eastern shore of Lake Mohawk.

The finish line is at White Deer Plaza, where spectators may watch the athletes on the bike and run courses.

Parking will be across from the transition area and swim start at the LMCC Clubhouse. The transition area is a grassy field east of the clubhouse.

The minimum age for the Sprint Course is 14 if turning 15 by Dec. 31. All participants younger than 18 must mail a signed USAT waiver to Pass It Along, 75 Route 15, Unit 62, Lafayette, NJ 07848 with the signature of consent by a parent/legal guardian.

The cost is $145 for an individual in the Sprint event and $180 in the Olympic event. The cost is $185 for a relay team in the Spring event and $210 in the Olympic event.

There are discounts for LMCC members.

Register online at trisignup.com/Race/NJ/Sparta/PassItAlong

Online registration closes Friday, July 19 or when 350 entries are filled. If spots are available after that, registration will be accepted in person at LMCC, 21 The Boardwalk, Sparta, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24 and Friday, July 25.

Net proceeds will benefit Pass It Along, a nonprofit organization providing free programs to local teenagers in self-discovery, volunteerism and leadership.

For information, go online to passitalong.org/triathlon