Paulins Kill Watershed cleanups planned

Volunteers are invited to assist with a Paulins Kill Watershed Cleanup planned Saturday, Oct. 14

They may join the Sparta Green Team and Environmental Commission from 9 to 11 a.m. at 60 Blue Heron Road #101, Sparta.

The Paulins Kill River Watchers also are looking for help with a cleanup at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Augusta Hill Road and Route 206.

For information, contact Christine Dunbar, Paulins Kills Watershed coordinator, at 908-798-0697 or chrisdunbar@foodshedalliance.org

Register to help at paulinskillwatershed.org/cleanup-reg