Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: 11th annual Wine + Food Pairing
maria kovic
Sparta
/
| 01 Apr 2025 | 07:25
About 100 people were expected to attend the 11th annual Wine + Food Pairing fundraiser benefiting the Sparta Education Foundation. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Catherine and Robert Roy of Sparta at the event Saturday, March 22 at the Barn at Hillside Park in Andover.
Sparta Education Foundation board members Tricia Wood, Kim Noel, Heather Egli, Meghan Jent, Lisa Morano, Pamela Miller and Jillian Palleschi.
Carrie Vissers and Lauren Vanlaar, both of Sparta.
Annemarie Moyle and Kathleen Craig, both of Sparta.
Sofia Lurz and Sasha Suvorova.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Andover
2
barn at hillside park
3
maria kovic
4
Sparta
5
Sparta Education Foundation
6
Wine & Food Pairing
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED