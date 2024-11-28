x
Photos: 18th annual Krogh’s Turkey Trot

Sparta /
| 28 Nov 2024 | 01:27
    Runners line up for the start of the 18th annual Krogh’s Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 28 in Sparta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The 5K and one-mile Fun Run raise funds for the Sparta Education Foundation.
    Giving, 7, and Lisa Coppola of Sparta.
    Emily Mason and Kathleen Fontanella, both of Byram.
    The King family.
