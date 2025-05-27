x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: 6th annual car show at church

| 27 May 2025 | 08:24
    Residents look at entries in the sixth annual car show Saturday, May 24 at Sparta Evangelical Free Church. The proceeds benefit the Single Moms Oil Change Program. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Residents look at entries in the sixth annual car show Saturday, May 24 at Sparta Evangelical Free Church. The proceeds benefit the Single Moms Oil Change Program. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Maggie Dorrity, Faith Postma, Channing Salvigsen and Kari Williamson, all of Sparta.
    Maggie Dorrity, Faith Postma, Channing Salvigsen and Kari Williamson, all of Sparta.
    Jennifer McCaffrey of Sussex.
    Jennifer McCaffrey of Sussex.
    David Pretino of Oak Ridge in front of a 1977 Cadillac Eldorado.
    David Pretino of Oak Ridge in front of a 1977 Cadillac Eldorado.
    Photos: 6th annual car show at church
    Photos: 6th annual car show at church
    Photos: 6th annual car show at church
    Photos: 6th annual car show at church
    Photos: 6th annual car show at church