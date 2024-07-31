Home
Photos: 80th birthday party
| 31 Jul 2024 | 06:27
Marjorie Strohsahl, a co-founder of the Sparta Historical Society, watches Ron Constable remove items from a time capsule at a party to celebrate her 80th birthday. The time capsule had materials from a Girl Scout troop who camped at Camp Sacajawea in 1969. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
James Kimble and Ron Constable with a flier from the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair found in the time capsule.
Christine and Ed Fritsch with Marjorie Strohsahl, standing, at her 80th birthday party at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum in Sparta. Strohsahl is a co-founder of the Sparta Historical Society, and t.he Fritsches are founding members.
Marjorie Strohsahl, right, with Marilyn Van Kirk Mull, who was the last member of the Van Kirk family to live in the building that houses the Sparta Historical Society’s museum.
Marjorie Strohsahl, center, with her grandson Henry Carle and daughter Gabrielle Lanelinais.
More than 100 people attended the party on the Van Kirk Homestead Museum patio.
From left, Kathleen Fitzsimmons, Marjorie Strohsahl, Father Mike Lee and Charles Garzik.
Joe Warner offers Model T rides during the party.
