Photos: A Meal for Amiel turns 10

Sparta /
| 26 Feb 2024 | 08:57
    A Meal for Amiel marks its 10th anniversary with a fundraising dinner Sunday Feb. 25 at Andre’s Lakeside Dining in Sparta. The nonprofit organization supports programs that focus on children and healthy foods. They include a greenhouse at the Frankford Township School. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Nohlan and Florian Wehrli pose at the event. Florian, a chef, and his wife, Nova, created the charity after the death of their older son, Amiel, at age 11 in December 2013.
    The fundraising dinner included six courses created by six different chefs.
    The fundraising dinner included six courses created by six different chefs.
