Photos: Annual Earth Day cleanup at Lake Mohawk

Sparta /
| 06 May 2025 | 07:19
    The Papa family sets out for the annual Earth Day cleanup at Lake Mohawk on Saturday, April 26. The event was sponsored by the Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation and Sparta Township Clean Communities. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Lauren and Lexie Myhren with a bag of trash they collected. They picked up 32 pounds of trash during the cleanup.
    Danny Caruso adds a bag of trash to the container. He provided the trailer to take away the trash.
    Kathy Romire and Amy Pecle look at a map of the cleanup area.
    Susan and Zane Knauss with Dennis MacFarlane.
    Cleanup volunteers Susie Botwick, Susan Knauss, Sue Kvanali and Neil Sauerwein.
    Amy Pecile.
    Chris, Gianna and Kristyn Giorvan with a butterfly bush plant.
    Councilman Mark Scott.
    Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation volunteers Mark Scott, Tom Nervano, Susan Knauss, Tara Rodriguez, Amy Pecile, Jules Hurley, Damon Jenkins and Jim Wardell.
    MIchelle, Gracie, Danny and Sammy Papa.
    Lexi and Lauren Myhren.
    Cleanup volunteer Nicholas Panuite.
    Earth Day ducks were given to the volunteers.
