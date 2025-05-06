Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Annual Earth Day cleanup at Lake Mohawk
Nancy Madacsi
Sparta
/
| 06 May 2025 | 07:19
The Papa family sets out for the annual Earth Day cleanup at Lake Mohawk on Saturday, April 26. The event was sponsored by the Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation and Sparta Township Clean Communities. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
Lauren and Lexie Myhren with a bag of trash they collected. They picked up 32 pounds of trash during the cleanup.
Danny Caruso adds a bag of trash to the container. He provided the trailer to take away the trash.
Kathy Romire and Amy Pecle look at a map of the cleanup area.
Susan and Zane Knauss with Dennis MacFarlane.
Cleanup volunteers Susie Botwick, Susan Knauss, Sue Kvanali and Neil Sauerwein.
Amy Pecile.
Chris, Gianna and Kristyn Giorvan with a butterfly bush plant.
Councilman Mark Scott.
Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation volunteers Mark Scott, Tom Nervano, Susan Knauss, Tara Rodriguez, Amy Pecile, Jules Hurley, Damon Jenkins and Jim Wardell.
MIchelle, Gracie, Danny and Sammy Papa.
Lexi and Lauren Myhren.
Cleanup volunteer Nicholas Panuite.
Earth Day ducks were given to the volunteers.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
cleanup
2
Earth Day
3
Lake Mohawk
4
Nancy Madacsi
5
Sparta
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED