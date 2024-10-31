x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Annual Pumpkin Parade

Sparta /
| 31 Oct 2024 | 08:50
    An entry in the annual Pumpkin Parade at Lake Mohawk Country Club in Sparta. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    An entry in the annual Pumpkin Parade at Lake Mohawk Country Club in Sparta. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Photos: Annual Pumpkin Parade
    Photos: Annual Pumpkin Parade
    Photos: Annual Pumpkin Parade
    Photos: Annual Pumpkin Parade
    The annual Pumpkin Parade at Lake Mohawk Country Club in Sparta.
    The annual Pumpkin Parade at Lake Mohawk Country Club in Sparta.
    Photos: Annual Pumpkin Parade
    Photos: Annual Pumpkin Parade
    Photos: Annual Pumpkin Parade
    People gather to watch the sunset Wednesday, Oct. 30 on the Boardwalk in Sparta. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    People gather to watch the sunset Wednesday, Oct. 30 on the Boardwalk in Sparta. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    The sunset over Lake Mohawk on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
    The sunset over Lake Mohawk on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)