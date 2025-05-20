x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Annual Trout Derby in Sparta

Sparta /
| 20 May 2025 | 07:54
    Lucas Shadwell casts his line during the Sparta Parks &amp; Recreation’s annual Trout Derby on Saturday, May 17 at the pond at Station Park. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Lucas Shadwell casts his line during the Sparta Parks & Recreation’s annual Trout Derby on Saturday, May 17 at the pond at Station Park. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Residents take part in the annual Trout Derby on Saturday, May 17 at the pond at Station Park.
    Residents take part in the annual Trout Derby on Saturday, May 17 at the pond at Station Park.
    Bobby Nast and Jack O’Leary show off their catches.
    Bobby Nast and Jack O’Leary show off their catches.
    Estelle Szymanski lets out line.
    Estelle Szymanski lets out line.
    Cameron and Corey Walker with Jeff Burd.
    Cameron and Corey Walker with Jeff Burd.
    Jake and Jake Woodruff.
    Jake and Jake Woodruff.
    Sophia Brogneri.
    Sophia Brogneri.
    Patrick Faden.
    Patrick Faden.
    Liam Fadden and David Picinic.
    Liam Fadden and David Picinic.
    Luciano Famiglietti with his catch.
    Luciano Famiglietti with his catch.
    Nicole Charpentier and John Byar, who is hiding on her lap.
    Nicole Charpentier and John Byar, who is hiding on her lap.
    Bryan Bayer.
    Bryan Bayer.
    Kris Kovic.
    Kris Kovic.
    Ethan Panetta.
    Ethan Panetta.
    Jack O’Leary holds his catch.
    Jack O’Leary holds his catch.
    Bobby Nast.
    Bobby Nast.
    Natalie Anzelone.
    Natalie Anzelone.