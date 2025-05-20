Home
Photos: Annual Trout Derby in Sparta
Nancy Madacsi
Sparta
/
| 20 May 2025 | 07:54
Lucas Shadwell casts his line during the Sparta Parks & Recreation’s annual Trout Derby on Saturday, May 17 at the pond at Station Park. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
Residents take part in the annual Trout Derby on Saturday, May 17 at the pond at Station Park.
Bobby Nast and Jack O’Leary show off their catches.
Estelle Szymanski lets out line.
Cameron and Corey Walker with Jeff Burd.
Jake and Jake Woodruff.
Sophia Brogneri.
Patrick Faden.
Liam Fadden and David Picinic.
Luciano Famiglietti with his catch.
Nicole Charpentier and John Byar, who is hiding on her lap.
Bryan Bayer.
Kris Kovic.
Ethan Panetta.
Jack O’Leary holds his catch.
Bobby Nast.
Natalie Anzelone.
Tags
1
Nancy Madacsi
2
Sparta
3
Sparta Parks & Recreation
4
station park
5
trout derby
