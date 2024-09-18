Home
Photos: Bats for Barreto Softball Tournament
maria kovic
Sparta
/
| 18 Sep 2024 | 05:22
A player on the run in the third annual Bats for Barreto Softball Tournament on Sept. 7 in Sparta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
The double-elimination tournament has one division for ‘just for fun’ co-ed teams and another for experienced, competitive teams.
The event is in honor of those lost to suicide.
Funds raised go to nonprofit organizations and the Jonathan Tómas Barreto Scholarship.
The Hall of Shamers team from New Jersey.
The Bandoleros team from the Poconos.
The Johnny Bananas team from New York.
