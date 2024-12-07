Home
Photos: Christmas Tree Lighting in Sparta
Dave Smith
Sparta
| 07 Dec 2024 | 08:43
Santa arrives on a firetruck for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Sparta municipal building. (Photos by Dave Smith)
The Sparta High School Band Ensemble performs.
Children mail letters to Santa.
Piper McCarrick, a student at Elisa Girlando Studios, sings.
Another singer performs.
Another singer performs.
Ice sculptor Peter Slavin of Ice Sculpture Philly.
Parks & Recreation director Jeanne Montemarano thanks people who helped with the event. At right is Mayor Neill Clark.
Deputy Mayor Dean Blumetti, left, and Councilman Dan Chiariello.
The Gentile family, winner of the 2023 home decorating contest, push a control to light the Christmas tree.
The tree is lit in front of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7248 on Main Street.
Bobby Dunn with Caleb, 7, and Quinn, 1.
Sienna Columbo and Paul Hinkle.
Anthony Zummo, 4, and Amalia Zummo, 6, with toys from Santa.
The Guarnari sisters pose with Santa.
Sparta Ambulance Squad members pose with Santa.
Employees of the Sparta Parks & Recreation Department pose with Santa.
Sparta High School volunteers pose with Santa.
Children write letters to Santa before the tree lighting.
