
Photos: Christmas tree lighting in Sparta

Sparta /
| 03 Dec 2023 | 12:40
    Santa arrives for Sparta’s annual Christmas tree lighting Dec. 1 at Town Hall. At right is Jeanne Montemarano, the township’s recreation director. (Photos by Dave Smith)
    Foster Pierson, 4, makes an ornament.
    Chris and Ursula Garrett with their children Adrian, 7, and Neil, 4, pose by a truck decorated for the holiday.
    Police Chief Jeffery McCarrick poses with his daugher Piper, 8.
    Residents wait for hot chocolate provided by Starbucks.
    There was popcorn for the crowd.
    From left, Mayor Daniel Chiariello, Santa and Councilwoman Christine Quinn prepare to light the Christmas tree.
    The lighted tree stands in front of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7248 in Sparta.
    Giada Winston, a student at Elisa Girlando Studios, sings during the ceremony.
    Lorelei Mahoney, a student at Elisa Girlando Studios, sings during the ceremony.
    Becca Fasano, a student at Elisa Girlando Studios, sings during the ceremony.
    From left, Kelly Giannantonio, Jeanne Montemarano and Alison Deeney of the township’s Parks and Recreation Department.
    Nicole Pierson and her daughter Kennedy, 7.
    Councilwoman Christine Quinn poses with volunteers from Sparta High School.
    Sparta firefighters brought Santa to the ceremony.
    Members of the Sparta Ambulance Squad.
    The crew who set up for the ceremony and cleanup up after.
    Volunteers at the reindeer food table.
