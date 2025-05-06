Home
Photos: Earth Day Fair
Nancy Madacsi
Sparta
/
| 06 May 2025 | 04:00
Girl Scouts Brianna Davis and Amelia Towe plant flowers in the community garden during the Earth Day Fair on Saturday, May 3 at Sparta Middle School. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
Girl Scouts Cataleya Azona, Brianna Davis, Amelia Towe and Abigail Corbisiero plant flowers in the community garden during the Earth Day Fair on Saturday, May 3 at Sparta Middle School.
Millie Lipkin makes a pine cone bird feeder.
Elizabeth Muller with a blue jay and a screech owl from the Avian Wildlife Center.
Delaney Wells and Antalya Demir prepare seed planters.
Alex Johnson, Tyler Meternick and Cara Johnson helped organize the Earth Day Fair.
Varin Majalamotlg with a giant mosquito.
Kim Noel, chairwoman of the Sparta Environmental Commission, with Kristine Rogers, a commission member, and Cara Johnson, a Sparta Middle School teacher.
Lyla Meander of the New Jersey Mycological Association wears mushroom jewelry and a hat of yarn dyed with mushrooms.
Dylan Medici of the New Jersey Highlands Coalition.
John Baer and his dog Tosha at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum’s transportation exhibit, which was part of the Earth Day Fair.
Emily King of the Sparta Environmental Commission.
Susan Knauss, Julie Hurley, Sophia Lin and Julia Maglaras of the of the Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation.
Sparta High School students Patrick Maraziti, Erin Puthaler and Maddie Worsley.
Erin Vreeland and Sue Desautels with a container of fresh water.
Mikaela Turner, owner of founder of Simple Bare Necessities in Sparta.
Jacob and Mia Amiel work on crafts.
Alice Corcoran and Marge Scholman with literature from Earth Day Fair.
Claire, Debbie and Charlotte Curry.
Julia Maglaras and Sophia Lin at the Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation’s table.
Lyla Meader, Sue McClary and Rick Finkle.
Carter Derby.
Nick Senatore and Patrick Marazitti.
